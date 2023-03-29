Senior CPC official meets with Norwegian diplomat

Xinhua) 09:16, March 29, 2023

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Tore Hattrem, secretary general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway, in Beijing on Tuesday.

They held an in-depth exchange on strengthening inter-party communication and mutual political trust, increasing bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and furthering bilateral relations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)