Chinese, Norwegian FMs hold talks

Xinhua) 09:15, February 06, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway Espen Barth Eide in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway Espen Barth Eide in Beijing on Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Norway, and the relationship between the two countries has become more mature and resilient.

China appreciates the Norwegian government's adherence to the one-China principle and its friendship with China, Wang said, adding that to promote greater development of China-Norway relations in the next stage, both sides need to uphold the right approach to getting along with each other, deepen practical cooperation and strengthen multilateral coordination.

Eide said that Norway firmly adheres to the one-China policy, advocates greater development of bilateral relations through constructive dialogue and jointly building a world that is inclusive, peaceful, prosperous and benefits all. The Norwegian side appreciates China's transformation of its growth model and is willing to work with China to tackle climate change and other global challenges.

The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on the situation in the Middle East.

