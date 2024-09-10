Chinese vice premier, Norwegian PM attend reception marking 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, addresses a reception to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Norway in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 9, 2024. Zhang and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store attended the reception here on Monday. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store on Monday attended a reception to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Norway.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations 70 years ago, the friendship between the two peoples has deepened continuously, and practical cooperation has yielded fruitful results.

China is ready to continuously consolidate mutual trust and close exchanges with Norway, expand cooperation with a focus on green development, and begin the next 70 wonderful years of China-Norway relations, Zhang said.

Noting that bilateral relations have made great progress over the past 70 years, Store said Norway is willing to deepen cooperation with China in such areas as the green transformation to build even more dynamic relations between the two countries.

