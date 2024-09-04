Home>>
Norwegian PM to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:18, September 04, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Premier Li Qiang of the State Council, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store will pay an official visit to China from September 9 to 11, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Wednesday.
