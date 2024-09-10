China's top legislator meets Norwegian prime minister

Xinhua, September 10, 2024

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, China's top legislator, on Monday met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in Beijing.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, noted that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Norway. China is willing to work with Norway to deepen strategic mutual trust; respect each other's development paths, core interests and major concerns; enhance communication and cooperation in areas such as low carbon initiatives, culture and tourism; and push forward the sound development of bilateral ties, he said.

China's NPC is ready to strengthen cooperation with the Norwegian Parliament to provide a legal guarantee for pragmatic cooperation between the two countries, Zhao said.

Noting that Norway adheres to the one-China policy, Store said the Norwegian side is willing to deepen practical cooperation with China in fields such as economy, trade and green transformation, and to work together to respond to global challenges.

Norway stands ready to strengthen exchanges between the legislative bodies of the two countries, and promote the development of bilateral relations, Store said.

