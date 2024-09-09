Paralympics | A glimpse of remarkable moments at Paris Paralympics

A balloon carrying the lit Paralympic cauldron is seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

PARIS, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- As the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games concluded on Sunday night, the world was left with unforgettable moments that will be cherished for years to come.

On the final day of this remarkable sporting event, Xinhua reflects on some of the most impactful and inspiring highlights that defined these Games.

A INNOVATIVE LIGHTING OF CAULDRON

Torch bearers light up the Paralympic cauldron during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

One of the most captivating moments of the Paris Paralympic Games was the lighting of the cauldron during the spectacular opening ceremony on August 28. Set against the iconic backdrop of the Jardin des Tuileries, nestled in the heart of the Louvre and Tuileries National Estate, the torchbearers carried the flame to its final destination, marking the start of the Games in breathtaking fashion.

People gathered outside the Jardin des Tuileries every night during the Games to see the cauldron up close, with numerous vantage points offering views of its radiant glow from afar.

For the first time in Paralympic history, the main cauldron featured no real flame. Instead, the "flame" witnessed by the audience was a stunning visual illusion created through an innovative blend of light and water mist. This groundbreaking design symbolized Paris' commitment to sustainability and creativity, embodying the spirit of innovation that defined the Paris 2024 Games.

NEVER SAY NEVER

Nine-time Paralympian Sarah Storey from Britain, who already had 17 gold medals after Tokyo 2020, added two more in cycling in Paris, winning her fourth consecutive gold in the women's C4-5 road race and her fifth title in the time trial.

"It's amazing. Really amazing. It's not sunk in at all. I'm just delighted that my wheel was in front at the finish," said the 47-year-old. "This morning, the focus was just on doing the best race I possibly could and seeing what came out of it. Obviously, it was a win."

Looking ahead, Storey hinted at possibly competing in Los Angeles 2028. "I need to enjoy this one first. But absolutely, never say never to anything. But this just needs to sink in. It was actually one of the most exciting races that we had. From the word go, it was full gas."

APPLAUSE FOR ATHLETES DEFYING AGE

Hiroshi Murayama (right) at the medal ceremony for the badminton men's doubles WH1-WH2 category at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Fifty-year-old Japanese badminton player Hiroshi Murayama shed tears after winning a bronze medal in the men's doubles WH1-WH2 event, while the audience gave him sustained applause until he left the court.

Murayama began playing badminton at the age of 38 and made his Paralympic debut at 47. The sport changed his life, and now he wants to use his influence to inspire more people with disabilities. He founded a para badminton club in Japan, hoping to raise awareness about the sport.

At 62, Gregory Reid was the oldest athlete at the Paris Paralympics. The para shooter made his debut at Rio 2016 and, despite the challenges of competing at an elite level as he ages, expressed pride in representing New Zealand on the prestigious Paralympic stage.

SWIMMER DECORATE WITH SEVEN GOLDS

Jiang Yuyan of China reacts during the awarding ceremony for the women's 100m backstroke S6 final of swimming event at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Chinese swimmer Jiang Yuyan delivered a stellar performance, becoming the most decorated athlete at the Paris Paralympics with seven gold medals. She was also selected as one of the flag bearers for the Chinese delegation at the closing ceremony on Sunday.

Despite suffering from severe period pain on Friday, Jiang won her sixth gold in Paris in the women's 400m freestyle S6 event.

"I know many people with disabilities would watch me competing, especially at the Paralympic Games. I really want to tell them that as long as you have dreams and try your best to pursue them, we will all be seen, and we will all shine," she said.

HEARTWARMING REUNIONS

Gold medalist Ugo Didier of France (C), silver medalist Simone Barlaam (L) of Italy and bronze medalist Brenden Hall of Australia pose for a group photo during the awarding ceremony of the men's 400m Freestyle S9 final of swimming event at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

Four Ukrainian athletes, all raised in the same orphanage, were reunited with their former teacher at the Games. Badminton players Oksana Kozyna and Oleksandr Chyrkov, swimmer Anton Kol, and discus thrower Zoia Ovsii began their journeys to sporting excellence at an orphanage in Dnipro, Ukraine. Their childhood mentor, Svitlana Shabalina, traveled to Paris to cheer on the "kids" she had cared for as they competed for medals on the world stage.

In another touching reunion, 14 years after performing life-saving surgery on Italian athlete Simone Barlaam, Paris-based orthopedic surgeon Professor Philippe Wicart attended the Games to watch his former patient pursue his third Paralympic title.

"I tell all my patients about him," Wicart said. "Of course, I am proud of him. I feel so happy for him and proud to be the one he came to see a long time ago."

CROSS-NATIONAL FRIENDSHIP

Tan Yujiao of China celebrates during the para powerlifting women's up to 67kg final at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

After winning her third consecutive gold in the women's 67kg powerlifting event at the Paris Paralympics, Chinese powerlifter Tan Yujiao received an unexpected gift - a piece of clothing from 50-year-old Egyptian powerlifting icon Fatma Omar.

Tan and Omar have crossed paths at various competitions over the years, and their greetings have always been warm and genuine, gradually deepening their friendship.

Omar, who was part of Egypt's delegation in Paris, was thrilled when Tan broke her own world record and claimed the title.

"She cares deeply about my training and life, always encouraging me to keep going. She told me, 'I've competed in six Paralympic Games. This is your fourth. If you keep at it for two more, you'll catch up with me,'" Tan shared. "She has always been sincere with me, and I truly value our friendship."

ARCHER WITHOUT ARMS WIN GOLD

Matt Stutzman (L) of the United States greets the audience before the para archery men's individual compound open gold medal match at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

Trailblazer Matt Stutzman of the United States signed off his last Games in style at Paris 2024. Long a mentor and role model to aspiring athletes, he became the first archer without arms to win Paralympic gold.

Stutzman survived shootouts in the round of 16 and the semifinals, won his quarterfinal 143-142, and set a Paralympic record in the gold medal match to claim the men's individual compound open title. His competition video has since gone viral.

"When I first started, I Googled it, 'How to teach an armless man how to shoot a bow,' because I didn't know how to shoot a bow," Stutzman said. "Yes, it got hard. Yes, it got difficult. But I fell in love with it so quickly because I realized for the first time in many, many years that it was a sport I could compete in against anyone in the world and beat them."

