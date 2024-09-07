Paralympics | Day 9: Chinese powerlifter harvests double happiness, legend Storey wins 19th gold in her ninth Games

Xinhua) 15:56, September 07, 2024

PARIS, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese powerlifter Tan Yujiao broke her own world record and secured her third consecutive Paralympic gold medal in the women's up to 67kg category on Friday, when she was elected as a member of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Athletes' Council.

"This is my third para powerlifting gold medal, and this time, it is different because my performance was perfect. I had injuries in the past, but this gold medal is proof to the world that I still can do it," she said.

"It is a great honor for me to be a member of the IPC Athletes' Council. I look forward to serving as a bridge for effective communication between Chinese Paralympic athletes and international Paralympic organizations," said the 33-year-old, who became the first Chinese athlete elected to the Council.

Mark Onyinyechi from Nigeria broke her own world record twice as she claimed the women's up to 61kg gold medal on her Paralympic debut. Runner-up Cui Jianjin of China took her first Paralympic medal, 12 years after her only previous Games appearance at London 2012. Bronze medalist Amalia Perez Vazquez of Mexico became the first powerlifter to have won seven medals.

Long jump champion Fleur Jong of the Netherlands led a trio of Dutch blade runners to the first clean sweep of the para athletics podium at the Stade de France on Friday, winning a thrilling women's 100m T64 final ahead of Kimberly Alkemade and Marlene van Gansewinkel.

"This was a dream final for us," said Jong, after the three Dutchwomen had bounced together in flag-draped celebrations on the track. "It is an amazing result for Holland. We have put ourselves on the map pretty good, so I hope the world was watching."

In wheelchair tennis, Yui Kamiji became the first Japanese player to win the singles and doubles events in any category at the same Paralympic Games. The 30-year-old broke a gold-medal streak the Dutch have enjoyed in this event since wheelchair tennis joined the Paralympic Games at Barcelona 1992.

"I just can't describe how big this is," Kamiji said. "I want to thank my team, my family and friends... but also Diede [Defending champion Diede de Groot of the Netherlands], for fighting for me, for showing people how good wheelchair tennis is, and how good women's singles is."

Nine-time Paralympian Sarah Storey of British, who already had 17 gold medals after Tokyo 2020, added two more in cycling road this time, winning her fourth consecutive gold in the women's C4-5 road race on Friday and her fifth title in time trail two days ago.

"It's amazing. Really amazing. It's not sunk in at all. I'm just delighted that my wheel was in front at the finish," said the 47-year-old. "This morning, the focus was just on doing the best race I possibly could and seeing what came out of it. Obviously, it was a win."

The veteran is possibly coming to Los Angeles in 2028. "I need to enjoy this one first. But absolutely, never say never to anything. But this just needs to sink in. It was actually one of the most exciting races that we had. From the word go it was full gas."

