China wins 4x100m Universal Relay final of Para Athletics at Paralympics
Gold medalists Hu Yang, Wen Xiaoyan, Wang Hao, Jia Dengpu and Zhou Guohua (L-R) of team China pose with medals during the awarding ceremony for the 4x100m Universal Relay final of Para Athletics at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Gold medalists Hu Yang, Wen Xiaoyan, Wang Hao, Jia Dengpu and Zhou Guohua (L-R) of team China celebrate on the podium during the awarding ceremony for the 4x100m Universal Relay final of Para Athletics at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Gold medalist team China (C), silver medalist team Great Britain (L) and bronze medalist team USA pose for photograph during the awarding ceremony for the 4x100m Universal Relay final of Para Athletics at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Photos
