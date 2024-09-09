Paris Paralympic Games close

Xinhua) 14:15, September 09, 2024

The closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games is held in Paris, France, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

PARIS, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games lowered the curtain on Sunday evening.

Approximately 64,000 spectators and more than 8,500 athletes and accompanying staff attended the closing ceremony at Stade de France.

After 11 days of competition, China collected 94 gold, 76 silver and 50 bronze medals, topping the medal tally for the sixth consecutive time.

Flag-bearers of China Di Dongdong (1st R) and Jiang Yuyan (2nd R) arrive for the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Flag-bearers of China Di Dongdong (front, C) and Jiang Yuyan (front, L) arrive for the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

The closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games is held in Paris, France, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Flag-bearers of China Di Dongdong (2nd L) and Jiang Yuyan (3rd L) arrive for the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Flag-bearers of France Aurelie Aubert (2nd L) and France's Tanguy De La Forest (3rd L) arrive for the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Picture taken on Sept. 8, 2024 shows the general view of the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

The Paralympic flag and the flag of France are seen during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

The Paralympic flag and the flag of France are seen during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

IPC President Andrew Parsons (Front) delivers a speech during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)

An artist performs during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Flag-bearers of China Di Dongdong (4th R) and Jiang Yuyan (5th R) arrive for the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

China's para-powerlifter Tan Yujiao (R), member of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Athletes' Council, reacts during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Flag-bearers of China's Hong Kong Chan Ho Yuen (top) and Chan Yui Lam (R) arrive for the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

China's para-powerlifter Tan Yujiao (C), member of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Athletes' Council, reacts during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Flag-bearers of China Di Dongdong (2nd L, front) and Jiang Yuyan (1st L, front) arrive for the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Flag-bearers of China's Hong Kong Chan Yui Lam (R) and Chan Ho Yuen (L) arrive for the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo (C) waves the Paralympic flag during the flag handover ceremony at the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)

President of the International Paralympic Committee Andrew Parsons (front, 3rd L), mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass (front, 2rd L) and mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo (front, 4th L) react during the flag handover ceremony at the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

The Paralympic flag is seen during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

French President Emmanuel Macron (front, R) greets with IPC President Andrew Parsons (front, L) during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

