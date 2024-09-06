Home>>
Senior CPC official meets Somali president
(Xinhua) 21:54, September 06, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Cai Qi, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), on Friday met with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).
China is willing to work with Somalia to focus on the new positioning of bilateral relations and push for greater development of bilateral relations, said Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee.
Mohamud said Somalia looks forward to further expanding practical cooperation with China in various fields, fully implementing the outcomes of the summit, and better benefiting the two peoples.
