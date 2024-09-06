FOCAC has become model of effective partnership, says Senegalese president

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye addresses the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 5, 2024. The 2024 Summit of the FOCAC opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) has become a model of effective partnership based on dialogue and mutual respect, said Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye here on Thursday.

At the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summit of the FOCAC, Faye reaffirmed his country's steadfast commitment to Africa-China cooperation, noting that cooperation is based on common values, including equal dignity of various civilizations, commitment to mutual benefits and solidarity.

He highly commended Chinese President Xi Jinping for his foresight, dynamic leadership and the importance he attaches to implementing the outcome of the FOCAC summit. Faye noted that Xi's announcement that China is ready to work with Africa to implement 10 partnership action plans to jointly advance modernization on the continent illustrates China's commitment to promoting Africa-China cooperation.

Faye said he particularly welcomes the Belt and Road Initiative, which has expanded Africa's infrastructure, especially ports, airports, highways and railways.

He added that Senegal supports the China-proposed Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative.

