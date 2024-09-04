China's top legislator meets Senegalese president

Xinhua) 16:39, September 04, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye here on Wednesday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said China is willing to work with Senegal to promote the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries to achieve new results and advance China-Africa cooperation to a higher level.

The NPC is willing to carry out friendly cooperation with the National Assembly of Senegal to boost the development of bilateral relations, he said.

Senegal abides by the one-China principle and is willing to deepen bilateral cooperation with China and strengthen multilateral coordination to jointly promote the development of Senegal-China and Africa-China relations, Faye said.

