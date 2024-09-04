Xi holds talks with Senegalese president

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcoming ceremony for Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and a state visit, in the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2024. Xi held talks with Faye at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday held talks with Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and a state visit.

Noting that China and Senegal are friends and partners on the path of national development and revitalization, Xi said the bilateral cooperation has yielded tangible results and benefited the two peoples over the past years.

China is willing to work with Senegal to realize their respective modernization, and advance the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries to a new level, Xi said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and a state visit, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

