Chinese, Senegalese presidents attend signing ceremony of cooperation documents

(Xinhua) 14:37, September 04, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye on Wednesday attended a signing ceremony of cooperation documents.

