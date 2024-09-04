Home>>
Chinese, Senegalese presidents attend signing ceremony of cooperation documents
(Xinhua) 14:37, September 04, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye on Wednesday attended a signing ceremony of cooperation documents.
