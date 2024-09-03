Home>>
Senegalese president arrives in Beijing for 2024 FOCAC summit
(Xinhua) 09:23, September 03, 2024
Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye arrives for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye arrives for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi extends congratulations to Senegalese president-elect
- Senegal bestows top award upon Chinese medical team for their service
- Senior Chinese diplomat meets Senegalese presidential adviser
- Xi meets Senegalese president in Johannesburg
- Feature: China-aided Senegalese museum becomes place of cultural exchanges
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.