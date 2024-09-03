Senegalese president arrives in Beijing for 2024 FOCAC summit

Xinhua) 09:23, September 03, 2024

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye arrives for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye arrives for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)