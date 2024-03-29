Home>>
Xi extends congratulations to Senegalese president-elect
(Xinhua) 16:45, March 29, 2024
BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday congratulated Bassirou Diomaye Faye on his election as Senegalese president.
