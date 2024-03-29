Qinghai Lake starts to thaw

People's Daily Online) 10:33, March 29, 2024

Photo shows thawing ice on the surface of Qinghai Lake in Gangcha county, Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/Zhang Shiwei)

With temperatures rising, some areas have begun to thaw along the northern shore of Qinghai Lake in Gangcha county, Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Beneath the ice, groups of naked carps glide through the crystal-clear lake water, anticipating the arrival of spring.

