Home>>
Joint venture manager welcomes Xi's visit
(People's Daily App) 16:40, March 29, 2024
Peng Wenjie, chief operating officer of BASF Shanshan Battery Materials, met President Xi Jinping in Changsha, Hunan Province, last week. He guided Xi through two research laboratories and introduced the company's technological innovations. "Xi's visit gives us more confidence to further develop in Changsha and China," Peng said. BASF Shanshan is a Chinese-German joint venture lithium battery material firm established in 2021.
(Produced by Wang Xiangyu, Xie Runjia, Wang Yunna and intern Wang Zihui)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China has not collapsed in past because of ‘China collapse’ theory; it will not peak now because of ‘Peak China’ rhetoric: Xi
- Xi calls for more China-US exchanges
- Xi promotes PLA officers to highest military rank
- Xi meets with representatives from US business, strategic and academic communities
- China, US meeting halfway creates opportunities for both: Global Times editorial
- Xi presents order to promote military officers to rank of general
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.