Joint venture manager welcomes Xi's visit

(People's Daily App) 16:40, March 29, 2024

Peng Wenjie, chief operating officer of BASF Shanshan Battery Materials, met President Xi Jinping in Changsha, Hunan Province, last week. He guided Xi through two research laboratories and introduced the company's technological innovations. "Xi's visit gives us more confidence to further develop in Changsha and China," Peng said. BASF Shanshan is a Chinese-German joint venture lithium battery material firm established in 2021.

