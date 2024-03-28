China, US meeting halfway creates opportunities for both: Global Times editorial

Global Times) 13:50, March 28, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with representatives of the US business, strategic and academic communities at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 27, 2024. Photo: Xinhua

As long as both sides see each other as partners and show mutual respect, coexist in peace and cooperate for win-win results, China-US relations will get better. On March 27, during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping once again made significant remarks on actively exploring the proper way for China and the US to coexist, garnering widespread agreement among the representatives of the US business, strategic and academic communities. President Xi also said the history of China-US relations is one of friendly exchanges between the two peoples, and that its existing chapters are written by the people, noting the future will be created by the people. He expressed hope that people from all sectors of Chinese and American societies will have more mutual visits and exchanges to expand common ground and mutual trust.

This was the first group of US representatives President Xi met in Beijing after the Xi-Biden summit in San Francisco last November, responding to the representatives' desire to hear President Xi's views on China's economic and social development on-site. The 18 American representatives who participated in the meeting generally held rational attitudes toward China and had a relatively reasonable understanding of China-US relations. They were encouraged by the recent improvement in China-US relations and hope to explore further dialogue and communication between China and the US to seek opportunities for improving relations and cooperation.

During the meeting, President Xi listened attentively to his US guests and responded to their comments one by one. China's economy is sound and sustainable; China did not collapse as predicted by the "China collapse theory," nor will it peak as forecasted by the "China peak theory" now; China's reform will not pause, and its opening up will not stop; China-US relations cannot go back to the old days, but it can embrace a brighter future; China and the US should help rather than hinder each other's development ... President Xi's series of important statements undoubtedly conveyed the clearest and most unequivocal signals from the highest level of China regarding its own development and China-US relations, as well as a consistent attitude of openness, cooperation and mutual benefit.

In fact, many top executives of large American and global companies are very optimistic about the development potential and broad prospects of the Chinese market. However, they have had some doubts due to the negative external criticism of the Chinese economy and pressure from some domestic voices in the past. The recent positive measures taken by China to deepen reform and expand opening-up, especially the signals conveyed by President Xi during the meeting, have not only allowed them to have a timely and accurate understanding of China's economic and policy orientation, but also once again instilled confidence in China's economy, policy stability, and predictability, which has reassured them and the broader global business community, boosting confidence in the China's economy as well as in China-US relations.

In addition, one of the key reasons why Xi's meeting has received high attention globally is that he has pointed out the direction for finding the right way for China-US relations to coexist. In the ups and downs between the two sides in the past few years, both sides have recognized the importance of stabilizing the relationship and the need to avoid conflicts and wars. The two countries need to maintain a certain level of economic cooperation and social interaction. The biggest consensus reached at the Xi-Biden summit in San Francisco last year was that China-US relations should stabilize and improve. Following the summit, progress has also been made in implementing the consensus reached at the Xi-Biden summit. However, due to deep-rooted misconceptions about China among some Americans, actions to contain China and the influence of the international situation, uncertainties remain in the development of China-US relations.

President Xi's meeting with representatives of the US business, strategic, and academic communities, as well as his support for exchanges between Chinese and American youths, demonstrate China's efforts and thinking in finding the right way for China-US relations. The interactions and exchanges between people from all walks of life in both countries may seem simple, but they are very practical. It is dedicated to achieving a mutually beneficial and win-win situation on the basis of broader and deeper exchanges and cooperation in various fields. It also provides the possibility for maintaining basic stability in China-US relations amid the ever-changing international situation. Opportunities between China and the US must be created through mutual cooperation. The more exchanges and interactions at all levels between China and the US, the more consensus can be accumulated, trust can be enhanced, and cooperation can be deepened, bringing more benefits to the people of both countries and injecting more certainty and stability into the world.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)