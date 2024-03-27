Changde residents hit Hejie

(People's Daily App) 16:20, March 27, 2024

Hejie, or “river street” in Chinese, is a restoration project along the Chuanzi River in Changde, Hunan Province, designed to promote tourism, commerce and history. President Xi Jinping visited the street last week during an inspection tour of the province.

