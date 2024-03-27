Home>>
Changde residents hit Hejie
(People's Daily App) 16:20, March 27, 2024
Hejie, or “river street” in Chinese, is a restoration project along the Chuanzi River in Changde, Hunan Province, designed to promote tourism, commerce and history. President Xi Jinping visited the street last week during an inspection tour of the province.
(Produced by Wang Xiangyu, Xie Runjia, Li Lin and Lyu Mufei)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi hails new chapter of China-Nauru ties
- Anniversary of Sino-Honduran ties celebrated
- Xi meets U.S. guests
- Chinese, Nauruan presidents hold talks for 1st time since resuming ties
- Xi, Honduran president exchange congratulations on 1st anniversary of ties
- Xiplomacy: China, Nauru gathering momentum for growth of ties
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.