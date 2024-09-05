Sao Tome and Principe's PM lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing

Xinhua) 21:19, September 05, 2024

Sao Tome and Principe's Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)