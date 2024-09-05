Senior CPC official meets Gambian president

Xinhua) 20:24, September 05, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Cai Qi, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), on Thursday met with Gambian President Adama Barrow, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

At the opening ceremony of the FOCAC summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the elevation of the overall characterization of China-Africa relations to an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era, along with 10 partnership actions for modernization. This was warmly received by the attendees, said Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee.

The implementation of the summit's outcomes is a top priority for China-Africa cooperation at present and for the foreseeable future, Cai said, adding that China is willing to work with Gambia to implement the new measures unveiled during the summit and advance China-Gambia relations to a new level.

Barrow said President Xi's speech at the opening ceremony is of great significance, sending a strong signal to advance Africa-China relations and boosting the confidence of African countries. Gambia will firmly abide by the one-China principle and join hands with China to implement the summit's outcomes and further advance bilateral relations.

