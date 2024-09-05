Senior CPC official meets Libyan leader

September 05, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Li Xi on Thursday met with President of the Libyan Presidency Council Mohamed al-Menfi, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, expressed China's readiness to work with Libya to firmly support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests, consolidate friendship and mutual trust, expand exchanges and cooperation across various sectors, and continuously open up broader prospects for the China-Libya strategic partnership.

China is willing to strengthen anti-corruption cooperation with Libya under the FOCAC framework, he said.

Menfi said it is encouraging that China and Libya have established a strategic partnership, adding that he looks forward to enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation with China under the frameworks of the FOCAC and Belt and Road cooperation.

