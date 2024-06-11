Libya activates commercial chamber to enhance economic ties with China

Xinhua) 11:03, June 11, 2024

TRIPOLI, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Libyan Minister of Economy and Trade Mohamed Hwej on Monday issued a directive to activate the Libyan-Chinese Joint Economic Chamber, with the aim of facilitating economic ties with China.

During a meeting with members of the chamber, Hwej highlighted the chamber's important role in creating partnership opportunities between the private sectors of both countries, according to a statement by the ministry.

Underscoring the need to encourage Chinese investments in Libya, the minister urged the chamber to help build bridges of trade and enhance investment communication between the two countries.

"The meeting also discussed the importance of organizing a Libyan-Chinese economic forum in the capital Tripoli, during the last quarter of 2024," the statement added.

According to the statement, Hwej issued a resolution in May regarding the formation of the Libyan side of the joint chamber.

