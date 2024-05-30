Chinese premier meets Libyan PM

Xinhua) 09:35, May 30, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, prime minister and foreign minister of the Government of National Unity of Libya, in Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2024. Dbeibah is here to attend the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, prime minister and foreign minister of the Government of National Unity of Libya, in Beijing on Wednesday.

Li noted that China and Libya have supported and treated each other with sincerity since the establishment of diplomatic ties 46 years ago.

China attaches great importance to developing bilateral relations and is willing to work with Libya to carry forward traditional friendship, enhance political mutual trust, expand exchanges and cooperation in various fields, push bilateral relations to a new level and bring more benefits to the two peoples, he said.

Li said China firmly supports Libya in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and pursuing a development path suited to its own national conditions.

The two countries can further tap cooperation potential under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and strengthen cooperation on infrastructure construction, he said, adding that China is willing to provide more support for Libya's development.

"It is hoped that Libya will provide a fair and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises," Li said.

China will enhance solidarity and coordination with Libya and other developing countries, further strengthen South-South cooperation, and increase the representation and voice of developing countries in international affairs, he said.

Dbeibah, who is here to attend the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, spoke highly of China's important role in supporting Libya's political process and national reconstruction.

Libya abides by the one-China principle and is willing to strengthen cooperation with China on infrastructure, energy and renewable energy under the framework of the BRI, Dbeibah said.

Libya welcomes Chinese enterprises to participate in the country's reconstruction, and will firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, he said.

Dbeibah added that Libya appreciates China's support for the just cause of the Palestinian people and is willing to work with China to further promote Arab-China and Africa-China cooperation.

