China urges dialogue to end Libya's political impasse: envoy

Xinhua) 08:16, April 01, 2022

Wang Qimin (L), Chinese charge d'affaires to Libya, meets with Abdullah Allafi, deputy president of the Libyan Presidency Council, in Tripoli, Libya, on March 31, 2022. China on Thursday called for resolving the political impasse in Libya through dialogue and consultation, while pledging continued cooperation with the North African country, the Chinese Embassy to Libya said in a statement. (Chinese Embassy to Libya/Handout via Xinhua)

TRIPOLI, March 31 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday called for resolving the political impasse in Libya through dialogue and consultation, while pledging continued cooperation with the North African country, the Chinese embassy to Libya said in a statement.

During his meeting in Tripoli with Abdullah Allafi, deputy president of the Libyan Presidency Council, Wang Qimin, Chinese charge d'affaires to Libya, reaffirmed China's "consistent and clear stance" which supports Libya's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

The Chinese envoy called on all Libyan parties "to build consensus, bridge differences and find a solution to the political impasse as soon as possible," so to create conditions for holding presidential and parliamentary elections, the statement said.

Wang also said that China supports the role of the United Nations as the main channel of mediation and calls for the early withdrawal of foreign troops and mercenaries from Libya.

China will continue to strengthen cooperation with Libya within the framework of the Belt and Road initiative, support relevant Chinese enterprises to participate in Libya's economic and social reconstruction, and "jointly write a new chapter of bilateral pragmatic cooperation," the Chinese envoy added.

Allafi briefed Wang on the latest developments in the political situation in Libya and the efforts made by the Presidential Council, which is actively promoting the national reconciliation plan to avoid returning to the conflict.

The council is working to reach a consensus on the constitutional basis for holding general elections as soon as possible, Allafi said.

He stressed that Libya values China's technology and experience in construction, roads, medical care, communications and other fields, hopes to benefit from the China-proposed Belt and Road initiative and the Global Development Initiative, and looks forward to fully launching bilateral cooperation.

Libya has been suffering political instability and chaos ever since the fall of late leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011.

The North African country was expected to hold general elections on Dec. 24, 2021. However, the elections were postponed indefinitely due to the differences among the political factions.

