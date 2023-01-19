China, Libya discuss promoting bilateral relations

TRIPOLI, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Outgoing Chinese Charge d'Affaires to Libya Wang Qimin on Tuesday met with Libyan Vice President of the Presidency Council Abdullah Allafi over boosting bilateral relations between the two countries.

Looking back to the positive development in China-Libya relations during his 5.5-year tenure, Wang said he hoped that the two countries would strengthen mutual political trust, deepen practical cooperation and promote steady development of bilateral relations, the Chinese Embassy in Libya said in a press release.

For his part, Allafi said the Presidency Council attached importance to Libya's relations with China, hoping that China will play a more positive role in the national reconciliation, social reconstruction and holding of elections in Libya, according to the press release.

Libya failed to hold general elections in December 2021 as previously scheduled because of disagreements over election laws among different parties.

