Home>>
President of Libyan Presidency Council arrives in Beijing for 2024 FOCAC Summit
(Xinhua) 16:25, September 03, 2024
President of Libyan Presidency Council Mohamed Menfi arrives for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
President of Libyan Presidency Council Mohamed Menfi arrives for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Libya activates commercial chamber to enhance economic ties with China
- China's urgent relief supplies arrive in floods-hit Libya
- China, Libya discuss promoting bilateral relations
- Chinese envoy calls on parties in Libya to resolve differences peacefully
- Chinese envoy calls for efforts to ensure fair elections in Libya
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.