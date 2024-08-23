Home>>
China remains committed to carrying out int'l science, tech cooperation: foreign ministry
(People's Daily App) 16:48, August 23, 2024
Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning on Thursday told a routine press briefing that China remains committed to carrying out international science and technology cooperation. "Science and technology know no boundaries. China is ready to deepen cooperation with all parties to better serve humanity through common development driven by scientific and technological innovation," she said.
