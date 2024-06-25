Xi calls for strong sci-tech nation by 2035

10:41, June 25, 2024 By Xu Wei ( China Daily

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, presents medals and certificates of China's top sci-tech award for the year 2023 to Li Deren (R), an academician of both the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE) from Wuhan University, and Xue Qikun, an academician of CAS from Tsinghua University, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, June 24, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

President Xi Jinping set out a sweeping vision on Monday to build China into a strong nation in science and technology by 2035, calling for stronger steps to bolster the nation's self-reliance drive while enhancing openness and global cooperation.

In a landmark speech delivered to academicians, researchers, and senior officials in Beijing, Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stressed the need for a stronger sense of urgency and greater strides in innovation to "seize the commanding heights in sci-tech competition and future development".

The speech was given at a meeting at the Great Hall of the People that combined the national sci-tech conference, the national science and technology award conference, and the general assemblies of the members of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

During the meeting, Xi presented medals and certificates for the country's top sci-tech award to Li Deren, an academician of the CAS and CAE from Wuhan University, and Xue Qikun, an academician of the CAS from Tsinghua University.

"A nation thrives when its science and technology thrive, and a robust science and technology sector is the cornerstone of a strong nation," the president said in the 45-minute speech.

"Chinese modernization hinges on sci-tech advancement, and the nation's high-quality development depends on building new momentum of growth through innovation in science and technology," he said.

Xi summarized China's key achievements in sci-tech development since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in November 2012, before putting forward key experiences drawn from development practices during the period.

Going forward, Xi reiterated the need to maximize the decisive role of the market in allocating sci-tech resources while enhancing government functions, and boosting enthusiasm across industry, academia, and research.

He called for steps to drive the integration of technological and industrial innovation to boost the development of new quality productive forces, saying that the supply of high-quality technological products must be increased, with a focus on key areas and weak links in the construction of a modern industrial system.

He highlighted the significance of spawning emerging and future industries and actively using new technologies to upgrade traditional industries.

The priority is to train outstanding engineers, master craftsmen, and highly skilled individuals while strengthening the training of young scientific and technological talent, he said.

Xi stressed that China must practice the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind and achieve self-reliance and self-improvement in the sci-tech sector through open cooperation.

"The more intricate the global landscape grows, the more crucial it becomes for us to embrace openness and inclusivity while coordinating opening-up and security. By engaging in open cooperation, we can drive self-reliance and advancement."

Xi said that going forward, China will broaden channels of exchanges and cooperation at official and people-to-people levels, leverage platforms such as the Belt and Road Initiative, and support joint research efforts by scientists from various countries.

He reaffirmed China's commitment to actively integrate into the global innovation network, deeply participate in global scientific and technological governance, jointly address global challenges, and use science and technology to better benefit humanity.

Li Deren (left), an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering from Wuhan University, and Xue Qikun, an academician of the CAS from Tsinghua University, received China’s top sci-tech award in Beijing on Monday. (FENG YONGBIN/CHINA DAILY)

The president also encouraged academicians to serve as pioneers at the forefront of science and technology, and to take on major tasks, help young people to explore their potential, and become role models for the scientific spirit.

The vision presented by Xi during the meeting also impressed international scientists who were invited to the event.

Abbas Firoozabadi, a distinguished research professor at Rice University in the United States, said the fact that President Xi himself conferred the nation's highest top science award was proof of the emphasis that China's leadership places on the development of science and technology.

Soroosh Sorooshian, a distinguished professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of California, Irvine, said he was "most impressed by the leader of a great country putting emphasis on the importance of science and technology and international cooperation".

"Global challenges require cooperation between major countries to work together," he added.

Dale Sanders, a plant biologist and a fellow of the Royal Society in the United Kingdom, said that Xi gave a comprehensive and thorough review of Chinese science in his speech.

"What particularly excited me was the commitment to collaborate internationally to help solve global issues such as global warming, health issues and agricultural issues," Sanders said. "It was an inspiring presentation."

Sanders expressed his belief that China's strong emphasis on self-reliance in science and technology "absolutely does not mean closing its own doors".

"The more China has opened its doors over the last decade, the more China has prospered from that and the more the rest of the world has."

Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Communist Party of China and the state, together with the two winners of the national top sci-tech award, present certificates to representatives of winners of the State Natural Science Award, the State Technological Invention Award, the State Scientific and Technological Progress Award and the International Science and Technology Cooperation Award at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, June 24, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)