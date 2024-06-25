Xi to attend conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence

Xinhua) 10:11, June 25, 2024

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the Conference Marking the 70th Anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and deliver an important speech on June 28 in Beijing.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence. China will hold the conference and other commemorative events on Friday in Beijing, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the announcement on Tuesday.

