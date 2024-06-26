Home>>
Love, support for laureate
Li Deren, an academician from Wuhan University who received China's top sci-tech award on June 24, 2024, shared a secret behind his accolade: Li credited wife Zhu Yixuan for urging him to return home and contribute to the country. After receiving China's top sci-tech award, Li searched for Zhu for a photo.
