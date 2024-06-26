Home>>
Two scientists win China's top sci-tech award for 2023
(Ecns.cn) 10:50, June 26, 2024
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi calls for strong sci-tech nation by 2035
- China actively supports young people in S&T innovation
- World Science and Technology Development Forum 2024 launches official website
- Fat-nurtured microbes in gut promote cancer progression: study
- China achieves domestic production of carbon-14 isotopes, breaking import dependence
- In numbers: China's progress in science and technology
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.