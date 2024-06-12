World Science and Technology Development Forum 2024 launches official website

June 12, 2024

The official website for the 2024 World Science and Technology Development Forum (WSTDF) has recently been launched. The bilingual website offers comprehensive information on the forum’s history, previous events, registration details, and agenda, catering to both domestic and international audiences.

Hosted by the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) and supported by numerous international organizations such as UNESCO, UNEP, ISC, WFEO, TWAS, AIIB, and AFEO, the WSTDF 2024 is set to take place in Beijing from October 22-24, 2024, with ancillary activities held in cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, and Harbin from October 16-29.

The forum, themed “Science and Technology for the Future,” aims to convene leading scientists, engineers, educators, entrepreneurs, and policymakers from around the world to share insights, foster cooperation, and address sustainable development issues.

Key segments include sub-forums, international scientific exchanges, and roundtable dialogues. Topics will cover AI governance, interdisciplinary integration, open scientific infrastructure, cross-border collaboration, environmental harmony, and global cooperation opportunities. The forum is expected to attract around 800 participants.

Initiated by CAST in collaboration with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the WSTDF was first held in 2019 in Beijing. It has since grown into a flagship scientific forum in China and a significant academic event for the international scientific community.

