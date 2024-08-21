Tanzania continues to see rise in registered investment projects with China taking lead

DAR ES SALAAM, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Tanzania continued to see a rise in registered investment projects as it recorded 490 projects worth about 4 billion U.S. dollars in the first seven months of this year, with China taking the lead, the Tanzania Investment Center (TIC) showed in its latest data released Tuesday.

According to the TIC, 490 investment projects were registered from January to July, with agriculture leading with the number of registered projects, creating 163,356 jobs in total, compared to 267 projects worth 2.6 billion dollars being registered during the similar period a year ago, with 39,230 jobs created.

The projects were on agriculture, construction of commercial buildings, energy, economic infrastructure, financial institutions, human resources, manufacturing, mining and petroleum, services, telecommunications, tourism, and transportation, said the TIC.

China continued to lead in the top 10 foreign investment countries from 1997 to 2024, with 1,360 projects worth 11.5 billion dollars, creating 155,596 jobs. It was followed by the United Kingdom, the United States, Mauritius, India, Kenya, Vietnam, Australia, Egypt, and Nigeria, according to the TIC.

