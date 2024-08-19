Thai King appoints Paetongtarn Shinawatra as new PM

Thailand's newly appointed Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra (C) attends a press conference in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 18, 2024. Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has appointed Paetongtarn Shinawatra as the country's prime minister, Secretary-General of the House of Representatives Arpath Sukhanunth announced on Sunday. (Photo by Rachen Sageamsak/Xinhua)

BANGKOK, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has appointed Paetongtarn Shinawatra as the country's prime minister, Secretary-General of the House of Representatives Arpath Sukhanunth announced on Sunday.

In a ceremony held on Sunday morning at the Pheu Thai Party headquarters, Arpath delivered the royal command stating that Paetongtarn has been appointed premier as she received majority support in the parliamentary vote on Aug. 16.

The royal endorsement paves the way for a cabinet formation as the 37-year-old officially assumes office as the youngest and second female prime minister in the Southeast Asian nation.

In her first official speech as prime minister, Paetongtarn said she will collaborate with the legislative branch during the remaining three years of the parliamentary term and create space to listen to every opinion with the goal of propelling Thailand forward with unwavering determination.

"My hope is to harmonize the strengths of all generations, uniting individuals from all corners of Thailand, whether they serve in the government, belong to political parties, work in the private sector, or are fellow citizens," Paetongtarn said in the nationally televised ceremony.

"I accept this responsibility with the utmost dedication and will make Thailand a land of opportunity and happiness, where every citizen stands on equal ground."

Paetongtarn, the youngest daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, entered politics in 2021 as Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Participation and Innovation of the Pheu Thai Party. She was a leading prime ministerial candidate of the Pheu Thai Party in last year's general election and later became the party's leader.

