China's northeast region accelerates layout of clean energy industry

Xinhua) 09:23, August 14, 2024

This photo taken on June 14, 2024 shows a fuel cell bus in Mixwell Technology (Dalian) Co., Ltd. in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. In recent years, China's northeast region has been accelerating the layout of the clean energy industry based on the resource advantages, speeding up the development of clean energy generation such as wind, solar and hydrogen energy to promote the full revitalization of northeast China. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This photo taken on June 14, 2024 shows a ship powered by dual fuel cells in Mixwell Technology (Dalian) Co., Ltd. in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Workers work at the production line of wind turbine blades at Chongtong Chengfei New Material Co., Ltd. in Da'an City, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 17, 2024.

Staff members check devices at Xinghuo Water Surface Photovoltaic Demonstration Project of Daqing Oilfield in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 8, 2024.

An aerial drone photo taken on July 19, 2024 shows a wind farm in Tongliao, China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

A staff member monitors wind power data at a new energy company in Tongliao City, China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 19, 2024.

A worker checks the operation of hydrogen production equipment at a hydrogen energy company in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 12, 2024.

Staff members check devices at the low carbon demonstration zone of Lamadian Oilfield in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 8, 2024.

An aerial drone photo taken on July 19, 2024 shows trucks carrying wind turbine components at a wind power equipment manufacturer in Tongliao, China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

This photo taken on Sept. 13, 2023 shows an offshore wind farm in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province.

A staff member checks devices at Xinghuo Water Surface Photovoltaic Demonstration Project of Daqing Oilfield in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 8, 2024.

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 8, 2024 shows the low carbon demonstration zone of Lamadian Oilfield in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on July 19, 2024 shows wind turbine blades at a wind power equipment manufacturer in Tongliao, China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 8, 2024 shows the Xinghuo Water Surface Photovoltaic Demonstration Project of Daqing Oilfield in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

This photo taken on June 15, 2024 shows the vanadium redox flow battery system in Dalian Rongke Power Co., Ltd. in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province.

A staff member checks devices at the low carbon demonstration zone of Lamadian Oilfield in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 8, 2024.

An aerial drone photo taken on July 19, 2024 shows a photovoltaic power station in Tongliao, China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Workers transport a wind turbine blade at Chongtong Chengfei New Material Co., Ltd. in Da'an City, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 17, 2024.

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 8, 2024 shows the wind turbines at the low carbon demonstration zone of Lamadian Oilfield in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

