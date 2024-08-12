China claims historic rhythmic gymnastics group all-around title at Paris 2024

Xinhua) 11:32, August 12, 2024

PARIS, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese rhythmic gymnasts created history to win the country's first Olympic group all-around gold medal in Paris on Saturday.

China scored a total of 69.800 points in the two rotations, 36.950 in five hoops and 32.850 in three ribbons plus two balls during the group all-around final at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena, securing the first place among eight teams.

Israel won the silver in 68.850 while Italy took bronze with 68.100.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)