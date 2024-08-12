Olympics | China retains women's table tennis team title at Paris 2024

Xinhua) 10:54, August 12, 2024

Gold medalists of team China celebrate during the victory ceremony for women's team of table tennis at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

PARIS, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's women's table tennis team retained their Olympic title at Paris 2024 after overwhelming Japan 3-0 in the final on Saturday.

This victory not only secured China's 37th gold medal of these Games but also marked a historic milestone - the Chinese delegation's 300th gold in Summer Olympic history.

With its star trio of Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng and Wang Manyu, China triumphed after a sequence of one doubles and two singles matches against Japan's Hina Hayata, Miwa Harimoto and Miu Hirano, winning 3-2, 3-0, 3-1, respectively.

However, the victory for China was far from effortless, particularly in the opening doubles match where Chen and Wang faced a tough challenge against Hayata and Harimoto, and dropped the first game 11-9.

"The first doubles was crucial - it sets the tone and can boost morale for the following matches," Chen explained.

"We encountered significant difficulties, and our opponents performed beyond our expectations," Wang said.

"When we were behind, we never gave up. We trusted each other, believing that we can come through," Chen further said.

When the Chinese duo won that final point, Wang said she couldn't hold back tears. "It was an incredibly emotional moment."

Earlier in the day, South Korea beat Germany to take bronze.

The women's team gold is China's fifth consecutive Olympic title in this category since it was introduced at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

"We were so united as a team, and it's an indescribable joy to claim the championship together," Wang said.

Having already secured gold in mixed doubles, men's and women's singles, and the men's team event, China has now swept all five table tennis golds at the Paris Olympics.

Gold medalists of team China pose during the victory ceremony for women's team of table tennis at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

