Olympics | Cao Yuan's platform win completes China's clean sweep of diving golds in Paris

Xinhua) 11:28, August 12, 2024

PARIS, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- Cao Yuan successfully defended his Olympic title in the men's 10m platform event on Saturday as China completed a clean sweep of all eight diving gold medals at the Paris Olympic Games.

Cao, 29, secured his fourth Olympic gold with an impressive 547.5 points, becoming the first diver since American legend Greg Louganis at the 1988 Seoul Olympics to defend a gold medal in the men's 10m platform.

Japanese teenager Rikuto Tamai claimed the silver medal with a score of 507.65, while Britain's Noah Williams took the bronze with 497.35 points.

Meanwhile, reigning world champion Yang Hao of China, far from his best, finished last among the 12 divers in the final.

