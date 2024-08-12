Remanufacturing enterprises thrive in Hejian, N China
A worker operates at a workshop of Turbo Auto Parts Remanufaturing (Hebei) Co., Ltd. in Hejian city, north China's Hebei province, Aug. 10, 2024. There are more than 170 remanufaturing enterprises in Hejian city, focusing on areas of automotive parts, oil drilling equipment, and computer servers. They were recognized by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology as a distinctive industrial cluster of small and medium enterprises in 2022, and generated a combined revenue of more than 14 billion yuan (about 1.96 billion US dollars) in 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A man operates at a workshop of Hebei Ailees Auto Parts Co., Ltd. in Hejian city, north China's Hebei province, Aug. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Workers check product information at Hebei Ailees Auto Parts Co., Ltd. in Hejian city, north China's Hebei province, Aug. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A worker tests products at Hebei Ailees Auto Parts Co., Ltd. in Hejian city, north China's Hebei province, Aug. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A technician works at a laboratory of the Institute of Remanufaturing Industry &Technology, Jing-Jin-Ji in Hejian city, north China's Hebei province, Aug. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A technician works at a laboratory of the Institute of Remanufaturing Industry &Technology, Jing-Jin-Ji in Hejian city, north China's Hebei province, Aug. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A worker operates at a workshop of Turbo Auto Parts Remanufaturing (Hebei) Co., Ltd. in Hejian city, north China's Hebei province, Aug. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A man works on an automotive parts production line at Hebei Jianglun Electrical Co., Ltd. in Hejian city, north China's Hebei province, Aug. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A man operates at a workshop of Hebei Ailees Auto Parts Co., Ltd. in Hejian city, north China's Hebei province, Aug. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A worker arranges products at a workshop of Turbo Auto Parts Remanufaturing (Hebei) Co., Ltd. in Hejian city, north China's Hebei province, Aug. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A man operates at a workshop of Hebei Ailees Auto Parts Co., Ltd. in Hejian city, north China's Hebei province, Aug. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A worker operates on an automobile parts production line at Hebei Jianglun Electrical Co., Ltd. in Hejian city, north China's Hebei province, Aug. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A worker arranges products at a workshop of Turbo Auto Parts Remanufaturing (Hebei) Co., Ltd. in Hejian city, north China's Hebei province, Aug. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A man works at Hebei Ailees Auto Parts Co., Ltd. in Hejian city, north China's Hebei province, Aug. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Photos
