Remanufacturing enterprises thrive in Hejian, N China

Xinhua) 10:35, August 12, 2024

A worker operates at a workshop of Turbo Auto Parts Remanufaturing (Hebei) Co., Ltd. in Hejian city, north China's Hebei province, Aug. 10, 2024. There are more than 170 remanufaturing enterprises in Hejian city, focusing on areas of automotive parts, oil drilling equipment, and computer servers. They were recognized by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology as a distinctive industrial cluster of small and medium enterprises in 2022, and generated a combined revenue of more than 14 billion yuan (about 1.96 billion US dollars) in 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

