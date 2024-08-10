Chinese researchers develop unmanned system for tunnel emergency rescue

Xinhua) 15:27, August 10, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- The China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) on Friday said it has developed an unmanned emergency rescue system for tunnels, with independent intellectual property rights.

Compared to highway rescues, tunnel rescues face a multitude of difficulties, including terrain intricacies, diminished perceptual capabilities, the absence of satellite signal coverage, restricted access to the incident site, and a lack of effective navigational tools, according to the CASIC.

The researchers overcame key technical challenges in their development of the system, such as those related to autonomous tunnel navigation, radar obstacle detection and avoidance, autonomous route planning, tunnel communication transmission, and ultra-low-altitude firefighting.

The system has successfully implemented autonomous navigation in tunnels devoid of satellite signal, enabling the intelligent recognition and precise location of fire sources and individuals. It is designed to deliver rescue equipment and fire-extinguishing materials accurately, facilitating a swift response at the onset of a fire. The innovative system effectively tackles such difficulties as the absence of satellite signal and traffic jams during expressway tunnel fires.

The system has undergone successful trials related to autonomous navigation in tunnels, autonomous obstacle avoidance and the deployment of fire-extinguishing grenades. It is poised for broader application across a range of emergency rescue scenarios, including firefighting on expressways.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Sheng Chuyi)