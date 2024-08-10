Protective measures for outdoor workers help soothe summer sizzle

August 10, 2024

Chen Chuyan performs routine maintenance on the overhead power lines suspended above a railway linking Yulin and Tieshan port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

NANNING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- Adorned with a safety helmet and enveloped in a protective suit, Chen Chuyan was diligently performing routine maintenance on the overhead power lines suspended above a railway in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Engaging in outdoor work during this scorching summer can be an arduous task, yet the morning sun at 7 a.m. was mercifully gentle. After more than an hour of dedicated effort, Chen completed the maintenance with a sigh of relief as sweat droplets as big as beans rolled down her cheeks.

Since the beginning of this July, southern China has been enduring an unrelenting series of broiling heatwaves. The extreme weather has not only challenged the steady operation of production and daily life across the region but has also brought significant hardships to outdoor workers.

Protecting those toiling in fields such as construction and sanitation, express couriers, truck drivers, and workers in emerging sectors, has become a critical focus to ensure safety in the face of these sweltering conditions.

"We have established specific safety procedures and protective measures tailored to the work environment and task requirements," said Pang Haifeng, manager in charge of production technologies at the Beihai branch of the China Southern Power Grid.

Pang detailed that, considering factors like temperature and humidity, they have adjusted work schedules and moderated the intensity of outdoor tasks during the summer. They have also implemented a shift system to reduce prolonged exposure to the elements and ensured the availability of ample drinking water and heat-relief medications.

Adjusting and optimizing work hours and the working environment have been emphasized as essential strategies for safeguarding workers from heat-related risks.

In June, Xingning District of Nanning, the regional capital, initiated flexible adjustments to work hours and methods for local sanitation workers, prioritizing rapid cleaning and mechanized sweeping during peak heat times.

Hou Xin, deputy head of the municipal sanitation management station in the district, said that mechanical sweepers' operational hours have been extended during the hottest periods to minimize manual labor.

"We also encourage workers to take breaks nearby after working for a while during the hottest hours, based on their physical condition," said Wu Zhishan, head of the sanitation team of the station, adding that the local service stations and sanitation hubs are all equipped with air conditioning, refrigerators and other amenities.

Some banks and telecom companies have opened their lobbies as cool sanctuaries for sanitation workers, while many pharmacies offer complimentary herbal tea to help combat the heat, according to Wu.

At a service station in the district during lunchtime, 49-year-old sanitation worker Zhang Xiuling turned on the air conditioning and, after retrieving the food from the fridge, began warming her lunch using the microwave.

"The station has a fridge where we can store our packed lunches, preventing them from spoiling in this heat," said Zhang.

The hot and humid climate of Guangxi has also led to a surge in mosquito populations. In response, the emergency medical kit at the station has been restocked with mosquito repellent. The local workers' union regularly conducts educational sessions on mosquito prevention and disease awareness, reminding outdoor workers to take necessary precautions against illnesses.

In Nanning alone, there are over 300 such service stations available to all outdoor workers, including traffic police, couriers and delivery personnel, during the hottest hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

