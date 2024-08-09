U.S.-British coalition launches 3 air strikes on Yemen's Red Sea port city: Houthi TV

SANAA, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- The U.S.-British coalition launched three air strikes late Thursday on the Ras Issa area in Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported early Friday.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Central Command said in a post on social media X early Friday that its forces during the past 24 hours had destroyed two Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles, a Houthi ground control station and a Houthi uncrewed boat in the Red Sea.

"These weapons presented a clear and imminent threat to U.S. and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region," it said, adding this reckless and dangerous behavior continues to threaten regional stability and security.

Ras Issa is located in the district of Salif, northwest of Hodeidah. The Houthi rebel group controls much of northwestern Yemen, including Hodeidah.

Residents said on social media that they heard powerful explosions that shook the area.

Since November last year, the Houthis have been targeting Israeli-linked ships to show solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In response, the U.S.-British naval coalition stationed in the waters has conducted regular air raids and missile strikes against Houthi targets since January to deter the group.

