Chinese envoy urges all parties concerned to stick to political solution to Yemen crisis

Xinhua) 10:50, July 24, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, on Tuesday called on all parties concerned to stay on the course of political solution to the Yemen crisis, emphasizing that "the settlement of the Yemeni question requires political and diplomatic means."

In remarks at the Security Council briefing on Yemen, Fu said China hopes that all parties concerned will stay on the course of political solution, build consensus, meet each other halfway, jointly promote a Yemeni-led and Yemeni-owned comprehensive political process, and resolve tensions and differences through dialogue and negotiation.

"The international community should provide assistance and play a constructive role in this regard," he pointed out.

With the ongoing tensions in the Red Sea unsettling, the Chinese side once again urged the Houthis to respect the right of navigation of commercial vessels under international law in the Red Sea, cease attacks, and maintain safe navigation in the Red Sea water, said Fu.

He also called on other relevant parties to maintain restraint and halt any actions that may exacerbate tensions.

Addressing the humanitarian situation in Yemen, which "remains grim," the ambassador said the international community should scale up humanitarian and development assistance to Yemen, support and help the government and people of Yemen to develop economy and improve living conditions.

He noted that China expresses its serious concerns of the detention of UN personnel in Yemen, and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all UN personnel.

Stressing that the tensions in the Red Sea are a prominent manifestation of the spillover of the Gaza conflict, Fu called for the full and effective implementation of relevant Security Council resolutions and the promotion of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

"We call on all parties to exercise restraint, avoid further escalations, and prevent plunging the entire region into an even greater catastrophe," he said, adding that China stays committed to working with the international community and making unremitting efforts for the political settlement of the Yemeni question and the maintenance of peace and stability in the Middle East.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)