U.S.-British coalition conducts 4 airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemeni port city

Xinhua) 11:06, March 14, 2024

SANAA, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Warplanes of the U.S.-British naval coalition on Wednesday conducted four airstrikes on port city Hodeidah's airport in western Yemen, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

No further details or casualties were reported, but Hodeidah's residents near the airport said via social media that the strikes hit Houthi military targets.

The U.S. Central Command has regularly reported the targeting of Houthi mobile missile launchers, weapon depots, drones, and unmanned boats in Hodeidah, a port under Houthi control.

The Houthis have been targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden with missiles, drones, and unmanned boats since November last year in what the group said in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. The group vowed to escalate attacks against Israeli, U.S., and British ships until Israel stops its war on Gaza.

The Houthi attacks have already disrupted international shipping movement in one of the world's busiest waterways, forcing many companies to re-route around Africa, resulting in extended transit times and elevated costs.

