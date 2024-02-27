U.S.-led airstrikes hit Yemen's port city: Houthi TV

Xinhua) 10:14, February 27, 2024

SANAA, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- The U.S.-British coalition launched five airstrikes on Yemen's port city Hodeidah on Monday, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The strikes hit the area of Ras Issa in the al-Salif district, northwest of the city. So far, there were no reports of casualties.

According to local residents, the strikes hit a military base.

The armed Houthi group has been launching missile attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since last November to show solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza who faced Israeli attacks.

The U.S.-British coalition has since hit back to deter the group from disrupting the freedom of international trade navigation, conducting dozens of airstrikes against Houthi mobile missile launchers and suicide drones.

However, the Houthis have vowed to launch more attacks until Israel ends its war in Gaza.

The armed Houthi group has been controlling much of northern Yemen since the Yemeni civil war broke out in late 2014.

The group tightened its grip over the strategic Red Sea port city of Hodeidah since the 2018 UN-sponsored Stockholm Agreement, which was backed by the United States and Britain, forcing the Yemeni internationally recognized government out.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)