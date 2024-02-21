U.S., British warplanes strike Houthi targets in Yemen's Hodeidah

Xinhua) 16:33, February 21, 2024

SANAA, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- U.S. and British warplanes launched four airstrikes overnight on Houthi sites in Yemen's port city of Hodeidah, the group's al-Masirah TV said on Wednesday.

The airstrikes hit areas in the north of the city, where residents reported hearing loud explosions and seeing jets flying overhead. No casualties were reported.

The Houthis on Monday fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles at M/V Sea Champion, a Greek-flagged, U.S.-owned bulk carrier bound for the port of Aden in Yemen, the U.S. Central Command said in a statement on social media X, formerly Twitter.

The Houthis have stepped up their attacks on international shipping since mid-November last year, saying they were in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza who faced intense Israeli attacks.

The U.S.-British forces have responded with dozens of airstrikes on Houthi targets, including mobile missile launchers and underwater drones, but have failed to deter the group from launching more attacks.

