Person killed in shooting in U.S. Santa Clara, suspect arrested
(Xinhua) 09:18, February 21, 2024
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- A suspect was arrested early Tuesday in a shooting that left a person dead in Santa Clara, U.S. state of California, police said.
Officers responded to a shooting, the Santa Clara Police Department said on X, formerly Twitter, adding that a victim was found dead inside the home, and a male suspect was arrested nearby.
Their identities were not immediately released. No further details about the shooting were available. Police officials said there was no threat to public safety.
