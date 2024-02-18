U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy "disturbing regional peace, stability": KCNA

February 18, 2024

SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Indo-Pacific Strategy is a "geopolitical confrontation" that is "disturbing regional peace and stability," according to an article published by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sunday.

Two years after the strategy's launch, the present situation clearly shows the absurdity of the "construction of the free, open, prosperous and stable (Indo-Pacific) region" advocated by the U.S. Biden administration, said the article published by Ri Ji Won, a researcher of the Institute for American Studies of the DPRK Foreign Ministry.

The article, entitled "The Indo-Pacific strategy of the U.S. is the geopolitical confrontation scenario that disturbs regional peace and stability," said that the U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy has brought about "closure and confrontation" in the region, instead of "freedom and opening," as its primary mission is to contain independent anti-U.S. countries in the region and gain an unchallenged position.

It added that the U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy has caused "instability and danger of war" in the region, rather than "stability."

It accused the United States of directing primary efforts to pressure regional countries through tightened military collusion with its followers to carry out the strategy.

In addition, the article said the U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy has fed "confusion," not "prosperity" in the region.

The article condemned the United States for its moves to "turn the (Indo-Pacific) region into a checkerboard for geopolitical gambling for the sake of the establishment of uni-polar hegemony and its own interests."

